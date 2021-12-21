Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Bruker also posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.33 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

In other Bruker news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,685,558.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $768,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,320,000 after buying an additional 25,445 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Bruker by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Bruker by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Bruker by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Bruker by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRKR traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.80. 744,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.52. Bruker has a 52-week low of $52.79 and a 52-week high of $92.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.04%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

