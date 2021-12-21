BSClaunch Trading Down 20.4% This Week (BSL)

BSClaunch (CURRENCY:BSL) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last week, BSClaunch has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. BSClaunch has a total market cap of $246,350.31 and approximately $249,293.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSClaunch coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00051818 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,003.11 or 0.08173290 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,966.32 or 0.99976141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00072275 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00047055 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002658 BTC.

About BSClaunch

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

Buying and Selling BSClaunch

