Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$21.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.63% from the stock’s previous close.

HOM.U has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.50.

TSE HOM.U traded down C$0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$16.85. 68,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,296. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.55. The company has a market cap of C$508.30 million and a PE ratio of 2.36. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$10.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.26.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

