BTMX (BTMX) Price Hits $0.46 on Top Exchanges

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One BTMX coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BTMX has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. BTMX has a market cap of $345.10 million and $70,882.00 worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00039298 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006714 BTC.

BTMX Coin Profile

BTMX is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BTMX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTMX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

