BTU Protocol (BTU) Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BTU Protocol has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $49.86 million and $8,393.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BTU Protocol Coin Profile

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

