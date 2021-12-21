Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,377.14

Shares of Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,377.14 ($18.19) and traded as low as GBX 725.35 ($9.58). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 727 ($9.60), with a volume of 346,125 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.83) price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion and a PE ratio of -44.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 788.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,377.14.

In related news, insider Robert Gillespie acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 810 ($10.70) per share, with a total value of £40,500 ($53,507.73).

About Burford Capital (LON:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.