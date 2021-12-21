Burger Swap (BURGER) Market Capitalization Achieves $54.49 Million

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Burger Swap coin can currently be bought for $3.14 or 0.00006388 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Burger Swap has a market cap of $54.49 million and approximately $6.35 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Burger Swap Coin Profile

BURGER is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,724,764 coins and its circulating supply is 17,349,764 coins. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

