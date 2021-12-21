BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.8% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in Alphabet by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Latash Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,521,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $373,862,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,832.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,893.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,743.71. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.