Bytom (BTM) Tops One Day Volume of $4.75 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Bytom has a market cap of $61.68 million and $4.75 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0380 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.74 or 0.00316783 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007587 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,721,935,088 coins and its circulating supply is 1,625,129,731 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

