C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Insider Sells $985,019.05 in Stock

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $985,019.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Chris Obrien also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $877,364.64.

NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,791. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.72. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $106.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 38.94%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.27.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

