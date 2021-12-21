C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 2,280.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,439 shares during the period. C3.ai comprises 0.8% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of C3.ai worth $9,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in C3.ai by 77.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the second quarter valued at $175,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in C3.ai by 71.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. 40.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Houman Behzadi sold 15,887 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $695,215.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia A. House sold 46,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $2,277,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 684,309 shares of company stock worth $31,368,765. Company insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $78.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.73. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $183.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.57.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.95 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

