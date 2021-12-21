Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,632 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,453,000 after acquiring an additional 883,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,099,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $696,055,000 after acquiring an additional 70,059 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,311,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,117,000 after acquiring an additional 80,967 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 11.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,727,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,195,000 after acquiring an additional 282,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,720,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,206,000 after acquiring an additional 333,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.23.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total transaction of $7,808,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total transaction of $162,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,177 shares of company stock worth $29,087,735. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $177.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.08. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $190.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.64.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

