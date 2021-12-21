CAE Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 3,226 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 22,943% compared to the average daily volume of 14 call options.

Shares of CAE traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.95. 42,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,557. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average of $29.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.74.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in CAE by 27.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,774,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067,096 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in CAE by 158.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,689,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,188 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in CAE in the second quarter worth $51,416,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in CAE by 50.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,228,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,830 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in CAE by 146.7% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,365,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,066,000 after purchasing an additional 812,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

CAE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

