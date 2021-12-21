Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $273.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.48 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

CVGW opened at $39.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Calavo Growers has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $85.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.43 million, a PE ratio of 96.90 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 280.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,283,000 after buying an additional 35,411 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the third quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,809,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

CVGW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

