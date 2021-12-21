Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Trading 8.5% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)’s share price shot up 8.5% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $43.17 and last traded at $43.12. 5,492 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 160,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.73.

The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $273.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVGW. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 90.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 13,899 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the third quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 498.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 267,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 222,937 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.66. The firm has a market cap of $759.36 million, a PE ratio of 104.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Calavo Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

