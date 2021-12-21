California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Ares Management Llc Sells 3,073 Shares

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 3,073 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $130,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get California Resources alerts:

On Wednesday, December 15th, Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $2,133,500.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $3,035,900.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Ares Management Llc sold 8,374 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $376,830.00.

NYSE CRC traded up $2.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.49. California Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $47.18.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.40 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 397.26% and a net margin of 241.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRC shares. MKM Partners started coverage on California Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of California Resources by 632.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of California Resources by 5,534.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.