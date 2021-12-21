Callisto Network Price Reaches $0.0060 on Exchanges (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $15.35 million and $92,695.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,050.50 or 0.08266284 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00072675 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

