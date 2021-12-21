Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) CEO Sells $5,987,018.46 in Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) CEO Richard J. Campo sold 34,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $5,987,018.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE CPT traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.50. 567,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,819. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $177.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 278.99%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.94.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.