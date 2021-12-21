Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) CEO Sells $5,987,018.46 in Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) CEO Richard J. Campo sold 34,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $5,987,018.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE CPT traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.50. 567,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,819. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $177.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.
Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently commented on CPT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.94.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.
Camden Property Trust Company Profile
Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.
See Also: Arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.