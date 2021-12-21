Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Vice Chairman D Keith Oden Sells 27,393 Shares of Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 27,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $4,761,725.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE CPT traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $172.50. The company had a trading volume of 567,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $177.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.19 and its 200-day moving average is $151.62.
Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,859,427,000 after buying an additional 97,928 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,925,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,707,000 after purchasing an additional 339,195 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,983,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,328,000 after purchasing an additional 70,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,628,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,404,000 after purchasing an additional 242,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have commented on CPT shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.94.
Camden Property Trust Company Profile
Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.
