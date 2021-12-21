Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Vice Chairman D Keith Oden Sells 27,393 Shares of Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 27,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $4,761,725.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE CPT traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $172.50. The company had a trading volume of 567,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $177.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.19 and its 200-day moving average is $151.62.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 278.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,859,427,000 after buying an additional 97,928 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,925,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,707,000 after purchasing an additional 339,195 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,983,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,328,000 after purchasing an additional 70,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,628,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,404,000 after purchasing an additional 242,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CPT shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.94.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.