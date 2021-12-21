Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.43.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 13.5% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,791,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,370,000 after purchasing an additional 212,865 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 5.8% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 251,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,705 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 4.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,702,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,370,000 after purchasing an additional 263,541 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,248,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,365,000 after purchasing an additional 275,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.6% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 95,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

CCJ traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.63. The company had a trading volume of 114,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,937,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 5.00. Cameco has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.35. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0649 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently -85.70%.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

