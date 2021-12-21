Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target Cut to $46.00

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its target price decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

NASDAQ CSIQ traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.50. 7,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,152. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.73. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 706.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,015 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

