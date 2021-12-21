Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.24

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and traded as low as $4.79. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on CFPUF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canfor Pulp Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canfor Pulp Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.59.

Canfor Pulp Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of pulp and paper products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment includes the purchase of residual fibre, and production and sale of pulp products in Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft and Bleached Chemi-Thermo Mechanical Pulp mills.

