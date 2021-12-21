Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Up 8.1%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) shares shot up 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.46 and last traded at $9.46. 180,193 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,105,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGC. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen cut Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.02.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,282,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,376,000 after buying an additional 1,343,959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Canopy Growth by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,813,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,991,000 after buying an additional 722,277 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Canopy Growth by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,219,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after buying an additional 720,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 802,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,125,000 after buying an additional 381,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.20% of the company’s stock.
Canopy Growth Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGC)
Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.
Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.