Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Up 8.1%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) shares shot up 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.46 and last traded at $9.46. 180,193 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,105,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGC. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen cut Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.02.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,282,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,376,000 after buying an additional 1,343,959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Canopy Growth by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,813,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,991,000 after buying an additional 722,277 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Canopy Growth by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,219,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after buying an additional 720,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 802,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,125,000 after buying an additional 381,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.