CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.77

Shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.77 and traded as high as C$7.28. CanWel Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$7.25, with a volume of 277,037 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CanWel Building Materials Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.32.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.77. The stock has a market cap of C$628.49 million and a PE ratio of 5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.43, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$625.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$595.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile (TSE:DBM)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

