Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $67.85

Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.85 ($0.90) and traded as low as GBX 57 ($0.75). Capital & Regional shares last traded at GBX 59.50 ($0.79), with a volume of 15,706 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Capital & Regional to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 70 ($0.92) in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £98.41 million and a P/E ratio of -0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 60.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 67.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.35, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

