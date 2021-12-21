Carbon (CRBN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $160,050.00

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a market cap of $4.29 million and $160,050.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00051474 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,005.98 or 0.08214505 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,790.83 or 1.00048571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00072525 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00047095 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002663 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,050,801 coins. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

