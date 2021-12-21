Cardano (ADA) Price Reaches $1.30 on Exchanges

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00002651 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion and $1.17 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.53 or 0.00253440 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00031186 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002776 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00019532 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.04 or 0.00494635 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00076547 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,886,652,523 coins and its circulating supply is 34,173,433,126 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

