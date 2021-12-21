Cardano Price Reaches $1.26 on Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00002586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $43.14 billion and $1.28 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.36 or 0.00242491 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00030421 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000642 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00018006 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.00496100 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00074866 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,865,878,494 coins and its circulating supply is 34,173,810,049 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

