Casper Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Casper has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $349.99 million and approximately $15.64 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00051633 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,051.33 or 0.08183875 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,401.18 or 0.99792657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00072076 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00047122 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002643 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,549,733,524 coins and its circulating supply is 2,872,866,317 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

