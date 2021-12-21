Castweet Price Hits $0.0855 on Top Exchanges (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last week, Castweet has traded 28.6% higher against the dollar. Castweet has a market capitalization of $153,314.36 and approximately $252.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castweet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0855 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SORA (XOR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.03 or 0.00283026 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000070 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 2,591.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,476.72 or 0.00026351 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded up 1,213,265,171.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176,223.20 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Castweet

Castweet (CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

