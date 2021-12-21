Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Catalent were worth $7,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $645,409.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $387,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,168,770 shares of company stock valued at $409,988,178. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.90.

Catalent stock opened at $119.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.34. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.86 and a 52-week high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

