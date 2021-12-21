Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,453,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,884,000. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 41,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Cowen began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

Shares of CAT opened at $195.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.90 and its 200-day moving average is $207.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.11 and a 12-month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

