Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $166.37 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will announce sales of $166.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $165.90 million to $167.20 million. Cathay General Bancorp reported sales of $151.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year sales of $644.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $643.00 million to $646.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $699.03 million, with estimates ranging from $690.20 million to $705.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 41.32%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on CATY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $40.76 on Tuesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.66%.

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $128,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 8.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,331,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,403,000 after buying an additional 108,250 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 994,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,142,000 after buying an additional 52,863 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 12.3% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

