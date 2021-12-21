CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,167 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,368,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,315,000 after purchasing an additional 79,489 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 249,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,347,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

CBRE opened at $98.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.81. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $107.96. The company has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

