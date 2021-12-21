CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Senior Officer Mark Mcclendon Sells 2,000 Shares

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Senior Officer Mark Mcclendon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.63, for a total transaction of C$135,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$293,108.42.

CCL Industries stock traded up C$1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$66.68. 52,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.60. CCL Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of C$57.43 and a 12 month high of C$75.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$66.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$68.48.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCL.B. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James set a C$81.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CCL Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$80.00.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

