Celtic (LON:CCP) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $100.94

Celtic plc (LON:CCP) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 100.94 ($1.33) and traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.32). Celtic shares last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.35), with a volume of 1,400 shares.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 100.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of £96.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65.

About Celtic (LON:CCP)

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It sells tickets for matches played at the Celtic Park; provides match day and non-match day catering and banqueting services; operates visitor centers and soccer schools, as well as Celtic TV; and rents the Celtic Park for football and non-football events.

