CenterStar Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000. Victoria’s Secret comprises 0.1% of CenterStar Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,364,000. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSCO traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,596. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Victoria’s Secret has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

VSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.44.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

