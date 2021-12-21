CenterStar Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 26,097 United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000. United Natural Foods comprises 0.1% of CenterStar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 15.2% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 170.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNFI traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.72. 1,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,809. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.94.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Scott Green sold 8,180 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $389,940.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,977 shares of company stock valued at $7,615,214 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNFI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

