Cerence (OTCMKTS:CRNCV) Trading 1.6% Higher

Cerence Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRNCV)’s stock price traded up 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.75 and last traded at $71.71. 673,709 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 787% from the average session volume of 75,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.59.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.07.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cerence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.