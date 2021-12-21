Ceres Price Reaches $203.22 on Top Exchanges (CERES)

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Ceres coin can now be purchased for $203.22 or 0.00415317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ceres has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ceres has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $435,874.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00051675 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,000.75 or 0.08176395 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,952.66 or 1.00045388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00072472 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00047357 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Ceres Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 6,841 coins and its circulating supply is 4,966 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ceres using one of the exchanges listed above.

