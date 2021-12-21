Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Insider Jieun W. Choe Sells 7,500 Shares

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) insider Jieun W. Choe sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
CERT traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a PE ratio of -67.12. Certara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $45.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.41.
Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Certara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.
Certara Company Profile
Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.
