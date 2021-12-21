Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Insider Jieun W. Choe Sells 7,500 Shares

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) insider Jieun W. Choe sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CERT traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a PE ratio of -67.12. Certara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $45.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.41.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Certara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,556,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Certara by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 41,181 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Certara by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 25,731 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Certara by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,532,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,418,000 after buying an additional 230,918 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Certara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.