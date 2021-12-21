CertiK (CTK) Price Reaches $1.79 on Major Exchanges

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for $1.79 or 0.00003660 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CertiK has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $108.09 million and $11.51 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00051703 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,028.88 or 0.08222167 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,860.52 or 0.99714818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00072595 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00047215 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002644 BTC.

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 60,266,939 coins. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

