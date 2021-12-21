CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.79

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.79 and traded as low as C$1.74. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at C$1.81, with a volume of 303,258 shares trading hands.
CEU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.57 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.85 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.24.
The company has a market cap of C$461.32 million and a P/E ratio of 7.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.69.
In related news, Director Thomas James Simons sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total value of C$1,755,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,069,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,631,408.96. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,010,076 shares of company stock worth $1,773,984.
About CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU)
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
Read More: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.