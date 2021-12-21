CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.79

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.79 and traded as low as C$1.74. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at C$1.81, with a volume of 303,258 shares trading hands.

CEU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.57 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.85 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.24.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$461.32 million and a P/E ratio of 7.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.69.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$314.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$281.35 million. On average, research analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas James Simons sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total value of C$1,755,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,069,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,631,408.96. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,010,076 shares of company stock worth $1,773,984.

About CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.