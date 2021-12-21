CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stock Holdings Increased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of CF Industries worth $7,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter worth $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth $39,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 111.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $4,834,295.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $131,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 258,422 shares of company stock valued at $16,275,950. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CF opened at $64.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $68.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.12.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

