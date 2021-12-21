ChainX (PCX) Market Capitalization Tops $22.21 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 21st. ChainX has a market capitalization of $22.21 million and $1.82 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ChainX has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.86 or 0.00003798 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 11,919,275 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

