Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target Cut to $198.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price objective dropped by Citigroup from $210.00 to $198.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GTLS. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Benchmark started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,124. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $110.25 and a twelve month high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.28.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 26.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

