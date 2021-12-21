ChatCoin (CHAT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $26,273.00

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $26,273.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded up 11% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ChatCoin

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

