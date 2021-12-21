ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Director Sells $1,313,250.00 in Stock

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,313,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.16. 1,381,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,833,495. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $70.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.80.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 353.41%. The company had revenue of $17.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCXI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 667.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

