ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Director Sells $1,313,250.00 in Stock

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,313,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ CCXI traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.16. 1,381,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,833,495. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $70.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.80.
ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 353.41%. The company had revenue of $17.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCXI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 667.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.
About ChemoCentryx
ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.
Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?
Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.