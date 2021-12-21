Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target Increased to $157.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its target price upped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $141.60 to $157.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.64% from the company’s previous close.

LNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.33.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of LNG stock traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,559. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of -21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.46. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $56.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.84) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,076 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 125,846 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,915,000 after buying an additional 12,608 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 33,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,801 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,915,000 after buying an additional 235,984 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.