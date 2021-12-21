Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) had its price target upped by research analysts at Raymond James to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.40% from the stock’s previous close.

CHW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of TSE CHW traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$14.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,783. Chesswood Group has a 1-year low of C$8.38 and a 1-year high of C$14.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 636.80, a quick ratio of 38.25 and a current ratio of 40.80. The firm has a market cap of C$240.37 million and a P/E ratio of 11.86.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$37.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$34.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Chesswood Group will post 1.5700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederick William Steiner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.28, for a total value of C$71,412.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,095,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$15,649,682.72. Also, Director Edward Sonshine sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.39, for a total transaction of C$443,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,200 shares in the company, valued at C$89,218. Insiders have sold a total of 50,800 shares of company stock worth $728,374 over the last 90 days.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

