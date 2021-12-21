Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) had its price target upped by research analysts at Raymond James to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.40% from the stock’s previous close.
CHW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.
Shares of TSE CHW traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$14.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,783. Chesswood Group has a 1-year low of C$8.38 and a 1-year high of C$14.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 636.80, a quick ratio of 38.25 and a current ratio of 40.80. The firm has a market cap of C$240.37 million and a P/E ratio of 11.86.
In related news, Director Frederick William Steiner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.28, for a total value of C$71,412.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,095,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$15,649,682.72. Also, Director Edward Sonshine sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.39, for a total transaction of C$443,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,200 shares in the company, valued at C$89,218. Insiders have sold a total of 50,800 shares of company stock worth $728,374 over the last 90 days.
About Chesswood Group
Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.
